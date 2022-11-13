Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4) for Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game will be televised on FOX.

The Hawkeyes won three of their first four games to open the season before dropping three straight against Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State. But Iowa has recovered to win three straight, surging to a four-way tie atop the Big Ten West. Their struggles on offense have been well documented, with much being written about offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s continued employment. That said, the Hawkeyes seem to have found a winning recipe these last three weeks, mustering enough offense win by double-digit margins while their defense dominates.

Minnesota is looking for their first win against Iowa since 2014.