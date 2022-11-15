With two games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) seemed destined for either the Music City Bowl or the Pinstripe Bowl. That could change depending on how the Gophers fare against rivals Iowa and Wisconsin. Bowl selection is not based on conference standings, but a 9-3 team is likely to be more attractive than a 7-5 squad. The fan base would certainly be energized by wins in back-to-back rivalry games.

Here are the latest bowl projections:

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2; Tampa, FL) vs. Florida

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31; Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky

The Athletic: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York, NY) vs. Pittsburgh

College Football News: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31; Nashville, TN) vs. Missouri

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York, NY) vs. Duke

Athlon Sports: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York, NY) vs. Syracuse