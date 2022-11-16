Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season was once again full of injuries for former Gophers players. Some returned like Antoine Winfield Jr, and some are still missing. It was another nice week for Benjamin St. Juste, and Blake Cashman had arguably his best game of the year in limited action . Here is a look at how the rest of the former Gophers faired in Week 10 and a look ahead to Week 11.

Week 10 vs Seattle Seahawks in Germany

Week 11 Bye

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield returned to action this week and played all 52 defensive snaps and one special teams snap. He made five tackles with three of them solo and one for a loss in the win.

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft played 23 offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps in the win over Seattle. He didn’t record a snap in the game.

Tyler Johnson-WR

Johnson remains on the practice squad.

Week 10 @ New York Giants

Week 11 vs Washington Commanders

Eric Murray—S

Murray played 13 defensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps in the loss to the Gianta He recorded four tackles, two of them solo.

Blake Cashman- LB

Cashman played five defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps in the loss to the Giants. He recorded two tackles, one of them a sack of Daniel Jones.

On 3rd & 10, Daniel Jones 8-yd sack by Blake Cashman .. punting unit in#Texans 10 #Giants 21 4th pic.twitter.com/dvtZIrN7mq — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 13, 2022

Week 10 Bye

Week 11 vs Carolina Panthers

Rashod Bateman—WR

Bateman had foot surgery and is now out for the rest of the 2022 season. Brutal.

Danielle Faalele—OT

The Ravens had a bye week.

Week 10 vs Atlanta Falcons (Thursday)

Week 11 @ Baltimore Ravens

Damien Wilson-LB

Wilson played just 14 special teams snaps in the Panthers win over Atlanta and made one solo tackle.

Week 10 @ Buffalo Bills

Week 11 vs Dallas Cowboys

Esezi Otemewo-DE

Esezi was once again inactive.

Week 10 vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 11 vs Tennessee Titans (TNF)

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury. He still is not practicing and will likely miss this week’s Thursday night game as well.

Washington Commanders

Week 10 @ Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Week 11 @ Houston Texans

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played all 50 defensive snaps for the Commanders in their upset win over the Eagles and again had the game of the week. He made seven tackles, six of them solo and forced a fumble in the win.

Week 10 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany

Week 11 Bye

Boye Mafe-DE

Mafe played 28 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in the Seahawks loss to Tampa Bay in Germany. He had one solo tackle.

Week 10 vs Houston Texans

Week 11 vs Detroit Lions

Carter Coughlin—LB

Coughlin played 23 special teams snaps in the win over the Texans and former Eden Prairie and Minnesota teammate Blake Cashman. He made one tackle.

Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 11 vs San Francisco 49ers (MNF)

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams remained on the practice squad last week but Zach Ertz suffered what appears to be a season ending knee injury in the game against the Rams, so it’s fully expected Williams will be promoted back to the active roster before this weekends games.