Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.13: Bringing home the bacon

Welcome to Floyd Week everyone. We start by arguing over whether the Northwestern game was any good or not. We then assess whether the Gophers can avoid handing this weekend’s game to Iowa via screwups. Someone makes me ask a QB controversy question, which I detest. We look at what if anything CBJ can do to get the Gophers winning without Jamison Battle. We celebrate the strong WBB freshman class while noting that without a post, they’re still going to lose some really frustrating games. We preview two really big hockey matchups. And of course, PREDICTIONS.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.