This is hate week and Floyd has been stuck in Iowa City for far too long. Can PJ Fleck beat Iowa for the first time in his Gopher career? Some of the games have been incredibly frustrating. Like 2021 when the Gophers outgained Iowa by 132 yards, won the turnover battle and had 23 first downs to Iowa’s 12...but lost. Or the 2019 game when Minnesota was outscored 0-13 in the first quarter only to dominate the rest of the game, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Can PJ and staff get this Ferentz monkey off their back?

How to Watch

TV: Fox

Time: 3:00

Stream: FoxSports app or Sling TV

Minnesota football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Golden Gophers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Minnesota football this season.

3 KEYS

Be ready for Brian Ferentz - This may sound like I’m being snarky, but I AM NOT. Iowa, over the last several years has averaged more points against Minnesota than their average Big Ten scoring average. They have explosive plays and they dive deeper into their playbook for the Gopher games. Do not assume it’ll be the same, boring Iowa offense that attempts to set back college football about 4 decades.

- This may sound like I’m being snarky, but I AM NOT. Iowa, over the last several years has averaged more points against Minnesota than their average Big Ten scoring average. They have explosive plays and they dive deeper into their playbook for the Gopher games. Do not assume it’ll be the same, boring Iowa offense that attempts to set back college football about 4 decades. Get Iowa defense on it’s heels - We need balance, we need a little unpredictability and we need the OL to get some push for Mohamed Ibrahim. Get Mo going a little bit and the playbook becomes more open.

- We need balance, we need a little unpredictability and we need the OL to get some push for Mohamed Ibrahim. Get Mo going a little bit and the playbook becomes more open. No turnovers - Iowa’s defense seems to have scored more points than their offense (not exactly true). This defense has created turnovers that turn into points. Their offense struggles to score, please do not let their defense add points to the scoreboard.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#7 QB - Spencer Petras - Has not thrown a pick in the team’s current 3-game win streak and his completion percentage has been up as well. Is he playing better? Maybe, or he’s due for a terrible game.

- Has not thrown a pick in the team’s current 3-game win streak and his completion percentage has been up as well. Is he playing better? Maybe, or he’s due for a terrible game. #31 LB - Jack Campbell - The Big Ten’s 2nd leading tackler. Considering how much we like to run, I expect we will hear Campbell’s name a lot tomorrow.

PREDICTION

I’ve watched more Iowa football this year than I’d care to admit and this Iowa offense is as bad as advertised. So in theory, Joe Rossi’s defense should be able to contain them. But it is never that simple. Here are my simple predictions...

Iowa will drive the ball on their first possession. It feels like most teams move the ball well on their opening possession and then most of the time, Rossi has adjusted and shut them down for most of the remainder of the game.

Iowa will score a couple times. This team barely scores more than Northwestern, but they’ll move the ball more than usual against Minnesota for the reasons stated above.

Ibrahim will get 100 yards. You know...death, taxes, Mo getting 100 yards.

Petras will throw at least 1 interception.

The Gophers will come away with a win tomorrow.

I just think that this is the right matchup for the Gophers, it is at home and there is going to be tremendous focus on getting this rivalry trophy back on Minnesota soil.

Minnesota - 24

Iowa - 13