Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4) close out the regular season on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The game will be televised on ABC or ESPN.

The Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season, punctuated by a 34-10 loss at home to Illinois. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was promoted to interim head coach and Wisconsin has gone 4-2 with him at the helm, with wins over Northwestern, Purdue, Maryland, and Nebraska. Most recently, the Badgers rallied from a 14-3 fourth quarter deficit against the Huskers to secure bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the season.

Minnesota defeated Wisconsin, 23-13, last season to re-claim Paul Bunyan’s Axe.