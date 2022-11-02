Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL— Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season saw the injury bug hit the former Gophers in the NFL hard. What could have been a star studded matchup between Baltimore and Tampa Bay was muted with Antoine Winfield Jr not playing due to a concussion, and Rashod Bateman reinjuring a foot that will keep him out a few weeks. Add in ironman De’Vondre Campbell getting hurt and it was a bad week all around for the Gophers on the injury front. Here is a recap of how the rest of the former Gophers faired in Week 8 and a look ahead to Week 9.

Week 8 vs Baltimore Ravens (Thursday)

Week 9 vs Los Angeles Rams

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield missed Thursday night’s game with a concussion. He still has yet to practice this week and may miss his second consecutive game.

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft played 13 offensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps in the loss to the Ravens. He caught Tom Brady’s first pass of the game for 9 yards. He also had a pair of special teams tackles and now leads the Buccaneers with 6 in eight games.

Tyler Johnson-WR

After being released by Houston, Johnson resigned with Tampa Bay on their practice squad.

Week 8 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 9 vs Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday)

Eric Murray—S

Murray played 29 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps in the loss to the Titans. He lead the Texans with 7 tackles, six of them solo.

Blake Cashman- LB

Cashman played five defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps in the loss Tennessee making two tackles.

Week 8 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thursday)

Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints (MNF)

Rashod Bateman—WR

Bateman only played 13 snaps before reaggravating his foot injury that now appears will keep him out a few weeks.

Danielle Faalele—OT

Faalele did not play a snap again for Baltimore in their game against Tampa.

Week 8 @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 9 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Damien Wilson-LB

Wilson played 19 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in the Panthers loss to Atlanta. He recorded two tackles, one of them solo.

Week 8 vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 9 @ Washington Commanders

Esezi Otemewo-DE

It was back to the inactive list for Esezi for the Vikings.

Week 8 @ Buffalo Bills (SNF)

Week 9 @ Detroit Lions

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell played just 23 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps before leaving the game with a knee injury against the Bills. He made three tackles, two of them solo in his limited action. He has not yet practiced this week making him questionable for Sunday’s game in Detroit.

Washington Commanders

Week 8 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 9 vs Minnesota Vikings

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played all 58 defensive snaps for the Commanders in their win over the Colts. He made seven tackles with six of them solo.

Week 8 vs New York Giants

Week 9 @ Arizona Cardinals

Boye Mafe-DE

Mafe played 28 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the Seahawks win over the Giants. He recorded two tackles, one of them solo and a sack of Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Seahawks rookie DE Boye Mafe's second sack of the year. pic.twitter.com/G4oXiqrDfh — Third World Perspective (@thirdworldpod) November 2, 2022

Week 8 @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 9 Bye

Carter Coughlin—LB

Coughlin did not play any defensive snaps for the Giants but played 27 on special teams in the Giants loss to Seattle. He did not record a stat.

Week 8 @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams remained on the practice squad.