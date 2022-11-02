Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.11: Winning ugly is still winning

Hey hey! Look at that, the Gophers can still win football games! We reflect on Rutgers before turning our attention to Bugeaters from Lincoln. Most importantly, it’s BROKEN CHAIR TROPHY WEEK! With basketball about to tip off, we ask Blake a bonus shootyhoops question before Andy breaks down the men and women hoops teams. With the hockey teams still making us (mostly) happy, we reflect on their weekends. In a surprise move, we see Blake achieve near perfection in “Ask Blake A Hockey Question” before we get to PREDICTIONS.

