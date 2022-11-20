While most Minnesota Golden Gophers fans seemed to want to vomit after Saturday’s 13-10 loss to Iowa, defensive tackle Theorin Randle liked what he saw. The former Washington State commit was on campus for an official visit and committed to play for head coach P.J. Fleck and co.

Get to know Theorin Randle

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 282

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Washington State

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8467

Scouting Report

Randle has said that Minnesota is recruiting him as a defensive tackle, but he has played primarily as a defensive end in his high school team’s 3-4 defense. As you might expect, he is very raw in terms of technique. Randle tends to rely on his superior size and strength to bully his way past overmatched offensive linemen. He also needs to work on playing with a lower pad level, as he has a habit of standing upright coming off the ball. That said, he has a good motor and rarely gets pushed back at the line of scrimmage, consistently finding his way into the backfield.