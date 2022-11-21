Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a career-high 263 yards and one touchdown against Iowa.

His 263 rushing yards were the fourth-highest single-game total in program history. Ibrahim also set a Huntington Bank Stadium record for rushing attempts (39), and his 263-yard effort was the most in stadium history for a Gophers player, besting David Cobb’s 220-yard performance against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 6, 2014.

Ibrahim now leads the nation in rushing touchdowns (19), rushing yards per game (152.4) and ranks second in rushing yards (1,524). He has rushed for at least 100 yards in 19 consecutive games, which is the longest by any FBS player since 2000.

With his 19th touchdown of the season on Saturday, Ibrahim passed Gary Russell for Minnesota’s single-season rushing touchdown record. He needs 103 rushing yards this season to break David Cobb’s 2014 program-record of 1,626 yards, and 128 rushing yards to pass Darrell Thompson for Minnesota’s all-time rushing yards record.