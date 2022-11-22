With one game left to play in the regular season after the loss to Iowa, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4) appear headed to Detroit, Charlotte, or New York City. I don’t know about you, but a trip to the Motor City to play a MAC opponent is about as appealing as a root canal. Let’s hope the Gophers prevail in Saturday’s rivalry game against Wisconsin, providing a much-needed shot of energy heading into the bowl selection process.

Here are the latest bowl projections:

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30; Charlotte, NC) vs. Pittsburgh

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26; Detroit, MI) vs. Ohio

The Athletic: Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26; Detroit, MI) vs. Eastern Michigan

College Football News: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30; Charlotte, NC) vs. NC State

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26; Detroit, MI) vs. Eastern Michigan

Athlon Sports: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York, NY) vs. Pittsburgh