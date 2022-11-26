 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football: 3 keys to winning The Axe and how to watch Badger game

How to watch Gopher in Madison and 3 keys to a Minnesota win

Last week sucked, but the Gophers still have a shot at 8 wins and retaining Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

How to Watch
TV: ESP
Time: 2:30
Stream: ESPN App

3 KEYS

  • Win turnover battle - We saw last week that you can dominate on the ground, but if you lose the turnover battle, it doesn’t matter.
  • Be the better rushing team - Neither team is very good at passing the ball, so win the ground game. And fortunately, we have Mo.
  • Third downs - Believe it or not the Gophers lead the Big Ten in third down conversions AND they lead the Big Ten in defensive third down conversions. One would think that the way we run the ball and owning 3rd downs like this, we would be winning the West.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

  • #5 QB - Graham Mertz - I hear the over/under for Mertz interceptions is 1.5 and my Badger friend is taking the over. I hope he’s right.
  • #19 LB - Nick Herbig- You won’t see him in the first half, but his 11 sacks is legit and he may factor into the 2nd half.

PREDICTION

I really think that the Gophers win this on the road. We run the ball, we stop the run and Mertz will suck. Iowa owns us, Wisconsin does not.

Minnesota - 24
Wisconsin - 13

