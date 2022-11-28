Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after throwing for 319 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Gophers’ 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The redshirt freshman signal caller was making just his fourth career start on Saturday, stepping in for injured starter Tanner Morgan. It was his best performance of the season, as Kaliakmanis completed 65.2% of his passes and notched career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He connected with redshirt freshman wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington for the game-winning touchdown, a 45-yard sprint to the end zone on an RPO slant.

Kaliakmanis joins Tanner Morgan, Matthew Trickett, and Mohamed Ibrahim as the only Gopher players to receive Big Ten Player of the Week honors this season.