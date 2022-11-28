Wisconsin WR Markus Allen to transfer to Minnesota

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen announced Monday that he plans to transfer to Minnesota.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Allen was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Clayton, Ohio. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

He played in three games for the Badgers last season while redshirting, hauling in three catches for 65 yards. Allen announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in October this year after recording only seven receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown in four games.

Allen will be expected to compete for playing time in a Minnesota wide receiver room desperate for more playmakers in the passing game.