Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker

This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.

Last Updated: 11/28 @ 4:05 p.m. CT

Departures

Gage Keys

Position: Defensive Tackle

Entered the Portal: Nov. 27 (via Twitter)

Bio: Did not see game action in 2020 or 2021. Saw action in the first six games of 2022, recording five total tackles and one quarterback hurry, before being sidelined due to injury. Three years of eligibility remaining.

Jalen Glaze

Position: Safety

Entered the Portal: Nov. 28 (via Twitter)

Bio: Saw action in four games in 2020, recording no statistics. Played in all 13 games in 2021, primarily on special teams, recording one tackle. Saw action in 10 games in 2022, recording five total tackles. Two years of eligibility remaining.

Offers

N/A

Arrivals

Markus Allen

Position: Wide Receiver

Previous Program: Wisconsin

Committed: Nov. 28

Read more here