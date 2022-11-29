By closing out the regular season with a road win over Wisconsin, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) improved their bowl prospects, all but eliminating a dreaded trip to Detroit. Bowl prognosticators seem split between the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Music City Bowl as the Gophers’ most likely December destination, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota end up in the Pinstripe Bowl. Remember, the Big Ten does not make selections according to the standings, which has often led to the Gophers drawing the short straw.

Here are the latest bowl projections:

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31; Nashville, TN) vs. Ole Miss

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31; Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky

The Athletic: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York City, NY) vs. Syracuse

College Football News: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31; Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30; Charlotte, NC) vs. Florida State

Athlon Sports: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30; Charlotte, NC) vs. NC State