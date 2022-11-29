The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for defense on Tuesday, and Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin was voted second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.

Nine different Gophers were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, including rush ends Thomas Rush and Danny Striggow, defensive tackles De’Angelo “Trill” Carter and Kyler Baugh, linebacker Cody Lindenberg, cornerback Terell Smith, safety Jordan Howden, kicker Matthew Trickett, and punt returner Quentin Redding.

B1G time defenders.



Congratulations to all of our #Gophers for being recognized with All-Big Ten honors!



: https://t.co/1XuXXWcWHL pic.twitter.com/CX7hE2vNrZ — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 29, 2022

Nubin is third on the team in total tackles (55) and leads the team in interceptions (4), in addition to recording two tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, and one forced fumble. Sori-Marin is first on the team in total tackles (78) and tackles for loss (4.5), in addition to three pass break-ups, one sack, and one quarterback hurry.