The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for offense on Wednesday, and running back Mohamed Ibrahim and John Michael Schmitz were both unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections. Left guard Axel Ruschmeyer was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media, and right guard Chuck Filiaga was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches.

Three Gophers were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, including tight Brevyn Spann-Ford and offensive tackles Aireontae Ersery and Quinn Carroll.

Ibrahim ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,594) and first in rushing touchdowns (19). Schmitz and the rest of the Minnesota offensive line paved the way for a Gopher ground game that averaged 218.2 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the Big Ten and 11th nationally. Spann-Ford leads the team in receptions (40) to go along with 481 receiving yards and two touchdowns.