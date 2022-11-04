For the first time since the Purdue game, we finally have consensus.

Which I can only assume is a bad omen.

The Predictions:

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: I’m sticking with what works. Here’s hoping the Gophers can do the same. Ugly wins are wins.

gopherguy05: Another ugly win, but I’ll take ugly the rest of the year as long as they result in a W.

GopherNation: Mo has about 223 yards rushing.

HipsterGopher: Joe Salem’s revenge!

mowe0018: Please, don’t lose this game Gophers.... Pretty, pretty please. With a broken chair on top?

Ustreet: It’s going to suck again.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: Fuck off, Corn. You’re trash. You’ve been trash for 20 years. You’re the program you think Minnesota is.

wildcat00: LOLWUT Big Red

zipsofakron: Ball control, Mo, and facing another redshirt freshman quarterback will make this a delightfully unexciting game and I’m so okay with that.

Post your score predictions in the comments!