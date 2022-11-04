Minnesota Gophers: Weekend Schedule— How to Watch Your Gophers

It’s November, Halloween is over, we still have a few weeks until Thanksgiving, and you can’t deal with leaves all weekend long. Sounds like a good one to get comfortable, find your favorite beverage and turn on the Gophers! Here is the schedule from Friday through Monday for all your Minnesota Gophers sports action and how you can watch or stream all of it through the included links.

Friday November 4th

Swimming and Diving @ Wisconsin 4PM

The undefeated Gopher swim and dive teams, both ranked #25 in the nation head to Madison to take on the Badgers at 4 PM on Friday. The Wisconsin women are 2-0 on the season and are ranked #16 in the nation while the men are 1-1 and ranked #20. All the action will stream on BTN+ .

Women’s Hockey vs UMD 6PM

The #1 Gophers women’s hockey team returns home after taking four points from previously #1 Ohio State in Columbus last weekend to host in-state rival and current #5 team in the nation in Minnesota-Duluth. The Gophers are out for revenge after the Bulldogs eliminated them from last season’s NCAA Tournament. Faceoff is at 6PM from Ridder Arena and will stream on BTN+.

Volleyball vs Michigan Wolverines 6:30 PM

The second of three home events all starting within an hour of one another is the Gophers volleyball team who hosts the Michigan Wolverines at the Pav. Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at Wisconsin last Sunday. Minnesota went into Ann Arbor and swept the Wolverines in October. The match will stream on BTN+ and can be heard on the radio on 96.7 FM or the I Heart Radio App.

Men’s Hockey vs Notre Dame 7 PM—Bally Sports North Extra

The third of three major events all taking place across the street from one another is when the Gopher hockey team faces Notre Dame in Big Ten action. Minnesota is looking to bounce back from a conference opening split at Ohio State last weekend. Face-off is at 7PM and the game will air live on Bally Sports North Extra. Streaming is available at Ballysports.com

Saturday November 5th

Football @ Nebraska 11AM--ESPN2

The Gopher football team will look to go into Lincoln and bring home the Chair for the fourth consecutive year when they take on Nebraska at 11 AM. Minnesota is an early 15 point favorite mostly due to the fact that Nebraska QB Casey Thompson is questionable to play, but we have seen this before this season. Read our full opponent preview HERE. The game will air on ESPN 2 with Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, and Taylor McGregor on the call. You can stream the game on WatchESPN or listen to the radio call with Mike Grimm, Darryl Thompson and Justin Gaard on 100.3 FM or the I Heart Radio App.

Women’s Hockey vs UMD 2PM

The second game of the series between the Gophers and Bulldogs faces off at 2PM from Ridder Arena and will again stream on BTN+.

Men’s Hockey vs Notre Dame 7PM—Bally Sports North Extra

The second game of the series between the Gophers and Irish faces off at 7PM once again from 3M Arena at Mariucci and will air on Bally Sports North Extra and stream on Ballysports.com.

Sunday November 6th

Volleyball @ Illinois 1PM

The Gopher volleyball team completes their weekend with a road trip to Champaign to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. The game will begin at 1PM and will stream live on BTN+. The Gophers swept the illini at the Pav back in October.

Monday November 7th

Women’s Basketball vs Western Illinois 5:30 PM

The Gopher women officially kick off their season on Monday evening at the Barn against Western Illinois. It’s the first leg of a women’s/men’s doubleheader at Williams Arena where one ticket gets you into both games. The game will stream live on BTN+.

Women’s Hockey vs St. Cloud State at Andover Community Center 7PM

The Gopher women take on SCSU in the US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-off game on Monday night. The game is classified as a non-conference game between the two WCHA foes and will be played at the Andover Community Center. The Gophers swept the Huskies in a home and home two weekends ago. The game will stream live on BTN+.

Men’s Basketball vs Western Michigan 8PM

The second game of the basketball doubleheader at The Barn is the Gopher men opening the regular season against Western Michigan. Tip time is set for 8 PM and it will stream on BTN+.