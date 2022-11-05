Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) return home to host the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Since opening the season in Ireland with a 31-28 win over Nebraska, Northwestern has lost eight straight games, including non-conference losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio). Last week, the Wildcats held a 7-0 lead over Ohio State at the end of the first quarter before being outscored 21-0 in the next three quarters in a 21-7 loss.

Northwestern has not beaten Minnesota since 2018.