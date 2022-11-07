Minnesota Golden Gophers Matthew Trickett has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking two field goals and two extra points in Saturday’s 20-13 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Trickett gave the Gophers their first points of the game with a 47-yard field goal to cap the opening drive of the second half. His 49-yard field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter gave Minnesota their first lead of the game, breaking a 10-10 tie.

The only other Gopher to be recognized as Big Ten Player of the Week this season has been Tanner Morgan, who was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 268 passing yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota’s 34-7 win over Michigan State.