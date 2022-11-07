 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football: Matthew Trickett named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

The Gopher kicker made two critical field goals in the second half against Nebraska

By Blake Ruane
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers Matthew Trickett has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking two field goals and two extra points in Saturday’s 20-13 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Trickett gave the Gophers their first points of the game with a 47-yard field goal to cap the opening drive of the second half. His 49-yard field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter gave Minnesota their first lead of the game, breaking a 10-10 tie.

The only other Gopher to be recognized as Big Ten Player of the Week this season has been Tanner Morgan, who was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 268 passing yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota’s 34-7 win over Michigan State.

