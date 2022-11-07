Minnesota opens the season with a win over Western Michigan 61-60

Minnesota defeated Western Michigan 61-60 to win their season opener at Williams Arena. Dawson Garcia led all scorers with 23 points.

Look, it’s a non-conference game against an opponent that is substantially below Big Ten quality. There are only two goals in these types of games: win and have no one get injured. Minnesota accomplished both goals and can move on in the season. The first half was a somewhat tepid affair as the Gophers looked to find their feet, though Minnesota ended the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 35-26 lead into the locker room. In the second half, the Gophers kept the game much closer than it should have been with several periods of stagnant offense that not coincidentally occurred when Dawson Garcia was not on the floor. Still, while the close score may indicate otherwise, there was no time for which Minnesota was truly in trouble.

Ben Johnson will still not be pleased about the end of the game.

Since this is the first game of the season and Western Michigan is not a good basketball team, I will treat this recap as a series of running observations.