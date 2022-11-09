With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3.

Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!

A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take these predictions with a whole shaker of salt. With the exception of the overly optimistic prognosticators at College Football Season, most seem to have the Gophers pegged for Nashville or New York.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31; Nashville, TN) vs. Missouri

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Music City Bowl (Dec. 31; Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky

The Athletic: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York, NY) vs. Syracuse

College Football News: ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2; Tampa, FL) vs. South Carolina

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York, NY) vs. Duke

Athlon Sports: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; New York, NY) vs. Syracuse