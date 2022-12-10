Western Michigan WR Corey Crooms to transfer to Minnesota

Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Crooms announced Saturday night that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

Crooms announced on Nov. 29 that he would be entering the transfer portal. Minnesota went to work immediately, leaning on his connection to tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh Jr., who was Crooms’ position coach at Western Michigan for two seasons. The Gophers were able to get Crooms on campus this weekend for a visit, during which he committed.

This will bolster Minnesota’s wide receiver corps for next season, where Crooms will likely compete for the starting spot at slot receiver. He primarily played in the slot for the Broncos this season, finishing the year with 57 receptions, 814 receiving yards, and five touchdowns and earning second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors.

Minnesota is also in pursuit of transfer linebacker Ryan Selig, Crooms’ teammate at Western Michigan. He too is on campus this weekend for a visit.