Western Michigan LB Ryan Selig to transfer to Minnesota

Western Michigan linebacker Ryan Selig announced Sunday night that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

Selig is the second former Bronco to verbally commit to Minnesota this weekend, joining wide receiver Corey Crooms, who committed Saturday night.

Before putting his name in the transfer portal, Selig was a two-year starter for the Broncos. He spent his first two seasons as a tight end before converting to linebacker. Selig finished third on the team in total tackles (73) this season to go along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one pass break-up, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Selig becomes the favorite to take over as the Gophers’ starting mike linebacker next season with Mariano Sori-Marin playing his final game in the Pinstripe Bowl.