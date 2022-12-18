Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer to transfer to Minnesota

Charlotte wide receiver Elijah Spencer announced Sunday that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play his remaining two seasons of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

He was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year as a true freshman in 2021, hauling in 28 receptions for 381 receiving yards and six touchdowns. This season, Spencer led the 49ers with 57 receptions for 943 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he led Charlotte in contested catches and yards after catch, only recording four drops on 90 targets.

Free plays are always nice! Especially when Spencer makes this sweet catch along the sidelines ... kid's having a day in Houston!



.... and we're knocking on the door again!



CLT 49

Rice 23 pic.twitter.com/PiPVsLww9A — (@CharlotteFTBL) October 29, 2022

With the additions of Spencer and Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Crooms via the transfer portal, the Gophers have effectively bolstered their wide receiver corps for next season. Crooms is expected to draw the majority of the snaps at slot receiver, and Spencer will be competing for snaps on the outside with Daniel Jackson, Dylan Wright, and Chris Autman-Bell, who applied for a medical redshirt and plans to return next season.