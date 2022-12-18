Southeastern DB Jack Henderson to transfer to Minnesota

Southeastern defensive back Jack Henderson announced Sunday that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play his remaining two seasons of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

Great place, incredible people surrounding me. This is where I NEED to be! #RTB Thank you to the faculty and staff that made this happen! Minnesota’s special… @Coach_DCollins pic.twitter.com/MUCVupcHJf — Jack Henderson (@jack12henderson) December 19, 2022

A two-year starter for the Lions, Henderson was dominant this season, earning first-team All-Southland Conference honors after recording 90 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass break-ups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Love stumbling on hidden gems like this one.



Jack Henderson (@jack12henderson) is a two-year starter at SE Louisiana. PFF Grade of 75.2 and 84.8 in 2021/2022. Big hitter, great closing speed, and plays with a TON of energy.



Not garnering a ton of interest in the Portal, yet. pic.twitter.com/6rQgVkCN0U — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) December 8, 2022

Henderson will compete for the starting spot at the nickel position, where the Gophers need to replace Michael “Flip” Dixon after he unexpectedly entered the transfer portal. Minnesota also has a vacancy at strong safety with five-year starter Jordan Howden collecting his diploma, but the coaching staff likes what they’ve seen from Darius Green, Coleman Bryson, and Aidan Gousby.