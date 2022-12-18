 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Southeastern DB Jack Henderson to transfer to Minnesota

Henderson was first-team All-Southland Conference this season

By Blake Ruane
Southeastern defensive back Jack Henderson announced Sunday that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play his remaining two seasons of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

A two-year starter for the Lions, Henderson was dominant this season, earning first-team All-Southland Conference honors after recording 90 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass break-ups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Henderson will compete for the starting spot at the nickel position, where the Gophers need to replace Michael “Flip” Dixon after he unexpectedly entered the transfer portal. Minnesota also has a vacancy at strong safety with five-year starter Jordan Howden collecting his diploma, but the coaching staff likes what they’ve seen from Darius Green, Coleman Bryson, and Aidan Gousby.

