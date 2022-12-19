With National Signing Day only days away, head coach P.J. Fleck and co. are hard at work putting the finishing touches on their recruiting class. The latest to grab an oar is Indiana wide receiver prospect T.J. McWilliams, who was on campus over the weekend for an official visit.

He was previously committed to Purdue.

McWilliams will wrap up his prep career in San Antonio in January at the Army All-American Bowl.

Get to know T.J. McWilliams

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 170

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Purdue and West Virginia

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8542

Scouting Report

McWilliams is a good route runner who has demonstrated success creating separation with his quickness. Often operating in the slot, his high school offense frequently dialed up different ways of putting the ball in his hands utilizing screens and sweeps. That is where he often flashed his big-play ability. At the very least, I would expect him to be a productive possession receiver for Minnesota based on his route running, his breaks, and his ability to track the ball. But I think he has shown enough after the catch to suggest he has a high ceiling.