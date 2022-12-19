North Carolina rush end Chris Collins to transfer to Minnesota

North Carolina rush end Chris Collins announced Monday that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

Collins appeared in 46 games over five seasons with the Tar Heels, recording 68 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over that span. His best season was in 2021, when he played in 12 games and started three, finishing with 29 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Collins continued on in a reserve role this season, appearing in all 13 games but only drawing three starts, with 20 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

The addition of Collins gives the Gophers a much-needed depth piece at rush end for next season, behind probable starter Danny Striggow. Minnesota will be saying goodbye to starter Thomas Rush after he graduates, and Lucas Finnessy may miss time next season due to the injury he suffered against Iowa earlier this season that required him to be carted off the field.