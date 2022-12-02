All-Big Ten safety Tyler Nubin announced Friday afternoon that he will be returning to Minnesota next year to use his final season of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

He made the announcement with a video released on Twitter:

“My experience at this university has been nothing short of amazing. From winning the [Governor’s Victory] Bell to taking home the [Paul Bunyan’s] Axe to countless bowl victories, I’ve created memories and relationships that will last me a lifetime. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates who have really made this place feel like a home for four years. “But I’m not done yet. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to finish out my degree and play one more season for my brothers, this team, and the best fans in college football.”

All money down on 27… pic.twitter.com/RsJRXD7PlW — Tyler Nubin (@T_Nubin27) December 2, 2022

This season, Nubin is third on the team in total tackles (55) and leads the team in interceptions (4), in addition to recording two tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, and one forced fumble. He has been part of a veteran secondary that ranks 8th in the country in passing defense, and earlier this week Nubin was a unanimous second-team All-Big Ten selection.

His return next season provides a boost for the Gopher defense, especially in the secondary. Minnesota will need to replace four starters, including safety Jordan Howden, cornerback Terell Smith, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, and rush end Thomas Rush. Nubin will be one of the top safeties in the Big Ten and serve as a veteran leader on defense.