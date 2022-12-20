Breakdowns of every new Gopher and more!
Dec 21, 2022, 6:03am CST
Dec 21, 2022, 6:03am CST
-
December 21
Three-star WR T.J. McWilliams signs with the Gophers
The Indiana wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 21
Three-star DB Kerry Brown signs with the Gophers
The Florida safety is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 21
Three-star QB Drew Viotto signs with the Gophers
The Michigan quarterback is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 21
Three-star OL Phillip Daniels signs with the Gophers
The Ohio offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 21
Three-star WR Kenric Lanier signs with the Gophers
The Georgia wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 21
Three-star RB Marquese Williams signs with the Gophers
The Pennsylvania running back is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 21
Three-star CB Zaquan Bryan signs with the Gophers
The Georgia wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 21
Four-star RB Darius Taylor signs with the Gophers
The Michigan running back is rowing the boat to Minneapolis