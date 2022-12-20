 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

P.J. Fleck on National Signing Day 2018

Minnesota Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day 2022 StoryStream

News and commentary about the newest members of Gopher Football throughout National Signing Day!

Contributors: Blake Ruane
Breakdowns of every new Gopher and more!

8 Total Updates Since
Dec 21, 2022, 6:03am CST