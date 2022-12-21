 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Football Recruiting: OL Jerome Williams signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Osseo offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
/ new

Jerome Williams

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 285

Hometown: Osseo, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8940

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, and West Virginia

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Williams is an offensive tackle at the high school level but figures to be a candidate to move inside in college. With his frame, he has room to grow beyond his current weight of 285 lbs. Williams gets off the ball quickly, consistently plays with a good pad level, and maintains good balance and leg drive. Ideally he’ll be able to maintain his athleticism as he bulks up. He already plays with great physicality, so the ceiling is high for Williams as he gets into the weight room at Minnesota.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

In This Stream

Minnesota Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day 2022 StoryStream

View all 22 stories

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...