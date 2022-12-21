Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 285

Hometown: Osseo, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8940

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, and West Virginia

Spring Enrollee: No

Williams is an offensive tackle at the high school level but figures to be a candidate to move inside in college. With his frame, he has room to grow beyond his current weight of 285 lbs. Williams gets off the ball quickly, consistently plays with a good pad level, and maintains good balance and leg drive. Ideally he’ll be able to maintain his athleticism as he bulks up. He already plays with great physicality, so the ceiling is high for Williams as he gets into the weight room at Minnesota.