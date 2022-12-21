Position: Running Back

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 202

Hometown: Walled Lake, MI

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8917

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Taylor was a slot receiver before making the transition to running back as a junior, at which point he rushed for 1,379 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’ll need to gain more experience at the position, but he already hits the hole hard and possesses good strength and burst. Of course, Taylor has also managed to bring some of his qualities as a slot receiver to his new role, while bulking up to be better equipped to handle the workload of a running back. I can’t seem to find a 40 time for him as of this writing, so his speed is a question mark, but that does not take away from the physical tools we already know he has. This is a good get for Minnesota.