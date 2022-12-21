Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 305

Hometown: Prior Lake, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8836

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State and Wisconsin

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Johnson has a solid build and his film highlights his impressive athleticism. He can run and move well, but there is also a tenacity and a physicality to his run blocking. Johnson consistently keeps his pads low, maintains leverage while driving defenders back, and finishes his blocks. That said, his pass protection needs work, which is not uncommon for high school offensive linemen. Johnson is raw in terms of technique, relying too much on his size and strength to neutralize pass rushers. Nothing that can’t be ironed out working with offensive line coach Brian Callahan.