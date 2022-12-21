Position: Running Back

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 181

Hometown: Harrisburg, PA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8769

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Has frame to play at 200 pounds as body matures. Patient runner with hip looseness. Tough to arm tackle. Has a feel for position. Comfortable between the tackles and can get outside. Does not dance. Good vision with cutback ability. Accelerates well. Impressive stop-start. Already shows speed to finish runs. Understands how to set up downfield blocks. Asset in the passing game. Continued strength development throughout body will raise his level. Produced at a high level (1,109 yards, 15 TDs, 6.6 ypc) for a strong program. Multi-year starter at high level Power 5 program.