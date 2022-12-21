 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football Recruiting: WR Donielle Hayes signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Florida wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
Donielle Hayes

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 180

Hometown: Pensacola, FL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8786

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Washington State

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Hayes hauled in 30 receptions for 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Pine Forest High School, helping leading his team to the Florida 6A State Championship. He was a top performer at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Orleans back in March, not only turning heads with highlight-reel catches but also drawing raves for his ability to create space against the defensive backs he was matched up against. Hayes has length and athleticism and has also demonstrated great hands and ball skills on tape.

