Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180

Hometown: Pensacola, FL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8786

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Washington State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Hayes hauled in 30 receptions for 722 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Pine Forest High School, helping leading his team to the Florida 6A State Championship. He was a top performer at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Orleans back in March, not only turning heads with highlight-reel catches but also drawing raves for his ability to create space against the defensive backs he was matched up against. Hayes has length and athleticism and has also demonstrated great hands and ball skills on tape.