Minnesota Football Recruiting: WR Kenric Lanier signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Georgia wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
/ new

Kenric Lanier

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 180

Hometown: Decatur, GA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8744

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

As a high school senior, Lanier caught 64 passes for 1,156 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He is a smooth and decisive route runner with good burst off the line of scrimmage and acceleration coming out of his breaks, capable of lining up in the slot and on the outside. What stands out most about Lanier on film is his ability to come down with contested catches. He tracks the ball well down the field and knows how to use his length to fight through traffic and make catches away from his body, often making the effort to attack the ball at its highest point. Lanier is also a track athlete, so he has the speed to take the top off the defense.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

