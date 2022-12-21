 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football Recruiting: CB Zaquan Bryan signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Georgia wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
Zaquan Bryan

Position: Cornerback
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 180

Hometown: Savannah, GA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8733

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: North Carolina

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Bryan recorded 57 tackles, seven pass break-ups, and two interceptions last season at Benedictine Military School. He also played wide receiver, hauling in 95 receptions for 1,376 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Benedictine is one of the top high school programs in the state of Georgia, and the fact that he was able to post impressive production on both sides of the ball should tell you that Minnesota is getting an elite athlete. Bryan has prototypical size for a cornerback, but where he stands out is his instincts and physical style of play.

