Position: Defensive End

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 215

Hometown: West Fargo, ND

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8714

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kansas, Nebraska, Stanford, Vanderbilt, and Washington State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

The first thing you notice about Menz is his first step. He lived in opposing backfields last season, recording 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, because he consistently beat offensive linemen off the snap. Menz plays fast but is never out of control. He is very disciplined, rarely over-running or losing contain on a play. At 6’5”, Menz has a huge frame to build upon when he gets to Minnesota, and his speed and athleticism make him a very dangerous weapon on the edge for the Gophers.