Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 290

Hometown: Prior Lake, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8672

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Cal, Iowa State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Washington State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

If you haven’t already figured it out based on his measurables, Owusu is huge. He has used that size to his advantage at the high school level, physically dominating opposing offensive linemen. Owusu played primarily as a defensive end last season but is expected to move to the interior of the defensive line when he gets to college. He is very raw in terms of technique as a pass rusher, so he’ll need to work with Minnesota defensive line coach Brick Haley to refine his skills. But there is no question he has the physical tools to be a Big Ten defensive tackle.