Minnesota Football Recruiting: DB Kerry Brown signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Florida safety is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
Kerry Brown

Position: Safety
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 175

Hometown: Naples, FL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8664

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

Brown is a three-sport athlete at Naples High School in Florida, where he tallied 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions, three pass break-ups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery last season. He was also a finalist for top defensive player in Southwest Florida. Brown, weighing in at 175 lbs. currently, will need to add size and strength at the college level, but there is no question that he has a natural feel for the game. He demonstrates great instincts and coverage skills on film, and is a sure tackler, especially in run support. This is a good pick-up for Minnesota.

Hudl Highlights

