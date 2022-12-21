Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 315

Hometown: Kasson, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8597

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

At the risk of stating the obvious, Tripp is huge. 6’7” and 315 lbs. are the exactly the type of measurables you’re looking for from a high school offensive lineman. On film, he flashes plenty of power as a run blocker, but his footwork and athleticism are also impressive for a lineman of his size. Pass protection is where he needs to work on his technique, but he has certainly the athleticism to close the gap. Tripp plays offensive guard in high school but is expected to be a tackle at the college level, though Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan could opt to use him at either position, similar to how they’ve utilized Blaise Andries.