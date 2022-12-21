Reese Tripp
Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6’7”
Weight: 315
Hometown: Kasson, MN
247 Sports Composite Rating: .8597
Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State
Spring Enrollee: Yes
Scouting Report
At the risk of stating the obvious, Tripp is huge. 6’7” and 315 lbs. are the exactly the type of measurables you’re looking for from a high school offensive lineman. On film, he flashes plenty of power as a run blocker, but his footwork and athleticism are also impressive for a lineman of his size. Pass protection is where he needs to work on his technique, but he has certainly the athleticism to close the gap. Tripp plays offensive guard in high school but is expected to be a tackle at the college level, though Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan could opt to use him at either position, similar to how they’ve utilized Blaise Andries.
