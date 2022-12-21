 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football Recruiting: OL Reese Tripp signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Kasson offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
Reese Tripp

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6’7”
Weight: 315

Hometown: Kasson, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8597

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

At the risk of stating the obvious, Tripp is huge. 6’7” and 315 lbs. are the exactly the type of measurables you’re looking for from a high school offensive lineman. On film, he flashes plenty of power as a run blocker, but his footwork and athleticism are also impressive for a lineman of his size. Pass protection is where he needs to work on his technique, but he has certainly the athleticism to close the gap. Tripp plays offensive guard in high school but is expected to be a tackle at the college level, though Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan could opt to use him at either position, similar to how they’ve utilized Blaise Andries.

