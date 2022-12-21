 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football Recruiting: TE Sam Peters signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Osseo tight end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
Sam Peters

Position: Tight End
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 225

Hometown: Osseo, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8597

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Even though he is an in-state recruit, Peters had to wait a bit before Fleck and co. officially extended a scholarship offer. But after seeing him perform at a satellite camp in Kansas City and then at the Gophers’ own summer camp, the coaching staff felt he had earned it. The first thing you notice about Peters is his athleticism. He can run routes and catch the ball, and has even looked the part of a receiver during camp drills. But make no mistake, Peters is also a physical blocker. He’ll need to add size and strength to compete at the college level, of course, but he is a well-rounded tight end prospect.

