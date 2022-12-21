Position: Linebacker

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 200

Hometown: Hutchinson, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8583

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kansas

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Hutchinson won the 4A State Championship last fall, and Elliott played primarily safety and running back for them. He recorded a team-leading 87 total tackles in addition to rushing for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns. Elliott is undersized for a linebacker and weighed in around 180 lbs. when he was on campus this winter, but checked in at 200 lbs. when he camped with the Gophers this past weekend. With the added muscle, the question became whether he could maintain his speed and athleticism, and Fleck and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi were evidently pleased with how he performed at camp. He even reportedly ran a 4.6 40. Elliott will need to continue to add strength to be a Big Ten linebacker, but Minnesota seems to believe he’ll get there.