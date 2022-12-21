Position: Quarterback

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 215

Hometown: Walled Lake, MI

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8572

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Maryland and Syracuse

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Last season, Viotto passed for for 2,126 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. He caught Minnesota offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca’s attention at a workout at his high school this spring. It started raining but Viotto opted against canceling, showing the assembled coaches he could battle through the conditions. He has legitimate size and the arm strength to throw the ball to any part of the field. Viotto is not a dual-threat quarterback, but he can continue to work on improving his quickness and foot speed.