Position: Tight End

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 223

Hometown: Lisle, IL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8550

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Rutgers

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Last season, Walsh hauled in 30 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns as a wide receiver, and recorded 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks as a defensive end. Minnesota has him penciled in at the tight end position once he steps on campus, so I expect there will be a learning curve, especially in terms of developing as a run blocker. That said, Walsh has a good frame and is a natural athlete. He’ll need to add to his frame once he gets to Minnesota, but Walsh has skills as a pass catcher that could be a valuable addition to the Gophers’ tight end room, where Brevyn Spann-Ford is already carving out a dynamic role.