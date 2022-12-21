Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 170

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8542

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Purdue and West Virginia

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

McWilliams is a good route runner who has demonstrated success creating separation with his quickness. Often operating in the slot, his high school offense frequently dialed up different ways of putting the ball in his hands utilizing screens and sweeps. That is where he often flashed his big-play ability. At the very least, I would expect him to be a productive possession receiver for Minnesota based on his route running, his breaks, and his ability to track the ball. But I think he has shown enough after the catch to suggest he has a high ceiling.