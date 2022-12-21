Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 282

Hometown: Pearland, TX

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8467

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Washington State

Spring Enrollee: No

Randle has said that Minnesota is recruiting him as a defensive tackle, but he has played primarily as a defensive end in his high school team’s 3-4 defense. As you might expect, he is very raw in terms of technique. Randle tends to rely on his superior size and strength to bully his way past overmatched offensive linemen. He also needs to work on playing with a lower pad level, as he has a habit of standing upright coming off the ball. That said, he has a good motor and rarely gets pushed back at the line of scrimmage, consistently finding his way into the backfield.