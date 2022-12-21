 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football Recruiting: DB Garrison Monroe signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2022

The Shakopee safety is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
Garrison Monroe

Position: Safety
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 195

Hometown: Shakopee, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8436

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Head coach P.J. Fleck and safeties coach Danny Collins got to evaluate him in person at their camp last week and invited him to campus for an official visit shortly thereafter. The rest is history.

That he worked out at defensive back during camp and had conversations with Collins suggests Minnesota has him pegged for the secondary. Monroe reportedly ran well at camp, including clocking an unconfirmed 4.5 40. He demonstrated his natural athleticism and smooth change-of-direction in drills, holding his own against some of the better receivers in camp. Monroe will need to add size and strength, but his film suggests he does not shy away from contact, so he already has a physical style of play. There is clay here that the Gophers can mold.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

